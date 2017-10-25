Holt now at top of list
n Kelvin Omondi had a hat trick in the JBU men’s victory.
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Junior Kelvin Omondi netted a hat trick in the first half and senior goalkeeper Adam Holt needed just one save to set a new all-time program record as the Golden Eagles (8-5-1, 4-2-1 Sooner Athletic) cruised to an easy 8-0 win over conference-newcomer Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 21) at Alumni Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.