Holt now at top of list

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information With an 8-0 shutout victory on Saturday against Central Christian (Kan.), John Brown senior goalkeeper Adam Holt became the Golden Eagles' all-time program leader with 24 shutouts, passing Steve Wilson.

Junior Kelvin Omondi netted a hat trick in the first half and senior goalkeeper Adam Holt needed just one save to set a new all-time program record as the Golden Eagles (8-5-1, 4-2-1 Sooner Athletic) cruised to an easy 8-0 win over conference-newcomer Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 21) at Alumni Field.