JBU women's soccer routs Central Christian
n Junior Jastin Redman scored three goals and recorded an assist.
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Junior Jastin Redman recorded three consecutive goals and added an assist (7 points) while senior Sara Frey and freshman Sienna Nealon each added a pair of goals in a convincing 8-0 John Brown University victory over conference newcomers Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
