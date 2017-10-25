JBU women's soccer routs Central Christian

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Jastin Redman brings the ball up the field in the Golden Eagles' 8-0 victory over Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday at Alumni Field. Redman scored three goals and had an assist as JBU won its 29th consecutive home match at Alumni Field.

Junior Jastin Redman recorded three consecutive goals and added an assist (7 points) while senior Sara Frey and freshman Sienna Nealon each added a pair of goals in a convincing 8-0 John Brown University victory over conference newcomers Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.