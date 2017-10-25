Mays, Kerrwood tour Capitol

Photo submitted Wayne Mays, Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce president, and Patrick Kerrwood, Chamber board chair-elect, went on a special nighttime tour of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 27 and 28.

Wayne Mays, Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce president, and Patrick Kerrwood, Chamber board chair-elect, traveled to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 27 and 28 with a delegation of Northwest Arkansas civic and government leaders.