Siloam Springs boy skates with the pros
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Arkansas may not be the first place you would look for hockey. The fastest game on ice lags far behind perennial favorites like football, basketball and baseball, as far as popularity is concerned. There are no professional ice hockey teams in the Natural State, and just two full-time rinks: one in Springdale and one in Little Rock.
