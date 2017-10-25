Siloam Springs boy skates with the pros

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Conor Mulligan, from Siloam Springs, won a chance to skate with the St. Louis Blues before their game on Oct. 7.

Arkansas may not be the first place you would look for hockey. The fastest game on ice lags far behind perennial favorites like football, basketball and baseball, as far as popularity is concerned. There are no professional ice hockey teams in the Natural State, and just two full-time rinks: one in Springdale and one in Little Rock.