JBU volleyball swept at Oklahoma City
Sunday, October 29, 2017
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The John Brown University volleyball team's five-match winning streak ground to a halt as host Oklahoma City limited the Golden Eagles to an .055 (30-23-128) attacking percentage in a 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 setback on Friday night inside Abe Lemons Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.