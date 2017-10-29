Lady Panthers win fourth straight conference title
Sunday, October 29, 2017
RUSSELLVILLE -- The Siloam Springs girls cross country team battled through an unseasonably warm late October afternoon Thursday, and the Lady Panthers won their fourth straight conference championship in the 6A-West Conference Meet held at Arkansas Tech.
