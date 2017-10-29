Lady Panthers win fourth straight conference title

Photo submitted The Siloam Springs girls cross country team poses for a photo with the 6A-West Conference championship plaque after winning the meet on Thursday in Russellville. The Lady Panthers and Panthers will run Friday in the state cross country meet in Hot Springs.

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Siloam Springs girls cross country team battled through an unseasonably warm late October afternoon Thursday, and the Lady Panthers won their fourth straight conference championship in the 6A-West Conference Meet held at Arkansas Tech.