Siloam Springs Public Library family event

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Photo submitted The Dancing Eagles will be performing at the Siloam Springs Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
In commemoration of National American Indian Heritage Month, which is in November, Dancing Eagles will be performing at the Siloam Springs Public Library Meeting Room at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

