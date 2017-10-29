Siloam Springs Public Library family event
Sunday, October 29, 2017
In commemoration of National American Indian Heritage Month, which is in November, Dancing Eagles will be performing at the Siloam Springs Public Library Meeting Room at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.
