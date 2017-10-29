Volleyball snaps one streak, can't stop another

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs volleyball players, from left, Kirsten Loftis, Shaylon Sharp and Madison Hall congratulate the Greenwood Bulldogs after Greenwood defeated the Lady Panthers 3-0 on Thursday in the Class 6A State Semifinals at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena in Greenwood. The Lady Panthers ended the season with a 17-16 record.

GREENWOOD -- Siloam Springs' volleyball team ended one streak this year in the Class 6A State Tournament, advancing out of the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.