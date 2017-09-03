Bonus for WSS police chief approved, pair of projects tabled

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The city board of West Siloam Springs (Okla.) voted to give their police chief a bonus and give one officer a raise during a specially-called meeting on Thursday night. The meeting was originally scheduled for earlier in August, but had to be postponed because there would not have been a quorum on the original date, said Mayor Elaine Carr.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.