Bonus for WSS police chief approved, pair of projects tabled
Sunday, September 3, 2017
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The city board of West Siloam Springs (Okla.) voted to give their police chief a bonus and give one officer a raise during a specially-called meeting on Thursday night. The meeting was originally scheduled for earlier in August, but had to be postponed because there would not have been a quorum on the original date, said Mayor Elaine Carr.
