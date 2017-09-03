Cherokee Casino aids local school during education budget cuts

Photo submitted Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs employee volunteers unload boxes of school supplies from the shuttle. The supplies were gathered by the annual school supply drive and given to Peavine Public Schools.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Employee volunteers from Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs stacked boxes onto the shuttle bus to deliver much-needed school supplies to Peavine Public School in Stilwell, Okla., last Thursday.