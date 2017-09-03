Colcord loses at home to Afton

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets got down early against Oklahoma Class A semifinalist Afton (Okla.) on Friday and couldn't catch up to the Eagles in a 58-24 loss.

