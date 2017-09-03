Drug charge nets eight-year prison sentence for Siloam Springs man
Sunday, September 3, 2017
BENTONVILLE ­-- A judge sentenced a Siloam Springs man to eight years in prison after a jury found him guilty of selling methamphetamine.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.