Girls golf picks up third win
n Senior Brinkley Beever shot a 39 in victory at Fayetteville.
Sunday, September 3, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Siloam Springs girls golf team picked up their third victory of the season Thursday with a 129-131 victory over Fayetteville at Fayetteville Country Club.
