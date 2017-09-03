JBU volleyball off to 6-0 start

Photo courtesy of Williams Baptist College John Brown sophomores Lindsay Davis, left, and Megan Beck attempt a block against Williams Baptist College on Tuesday in Walnut Ridge. The Golden Eagles swept Williams Baptist and Southern Arkansas to move to 6-0 on the season. JBU is scheduled to play at Bacone (Okla.) on Thursday to open Sooner Athletic Conference play.

WALNUT RIDGE -- Paced by a complete team effort, the John Brown University volleyball team continued its undefeated season another day by taking a pair of wins over Williams Baptist and NCAA Division II Southern Arkansas in triangular action, hosted by WBC on Tuesday afternoon at the Southerland-Mabee Arena.