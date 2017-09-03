JBU volleyball off to 6-0 start
n The Golden Eagles swept Williams Baptist and Southern Arkansas in Walnut Ridge.
Sunday, September 3, 2017
WALNUT RIDGE -- Paced by a complete team effort, the John Brown University volleyball team continued its undefeated season another day by taking a pair of wins over Williams Baptist and NCAA Division II Southern Arkansas in triangular action, hosted by WBC on Tuesday afternoon at the Southerland-Mabee Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.