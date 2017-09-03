Ninth-grade comes up short

BENTONVILLE -- The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team came within an eyelash of forcing a decisive game three Tuesday against Bentonville High, but the Lady Tigers pulled out a 27-25 victory to finish off a 2-0 sweep.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.