SSHS volleyball falls at Harrison
Sunday, September 3, 2017
HARRISON -- The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped its first 5A/6A District 1 match of the season Thursday with a 3-1 loss to Harrison at Goblin Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.