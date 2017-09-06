Arkansas High School Cycling League to race on JBU bike trail

Photo submitted John Brown University will partner with The Arkansas Interscholastic Cycling League to host The Arkansas High School Cycling League Race. The race will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, on JBU’s Sager Creek Mountain Bike Trail.

John Brown University is partnering with The Arkansas Interscholastic Cycling League to host The Arkansas High School Cycling League Race on JBU's Sager Creek Mountain Bike Trail at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.