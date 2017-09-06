Chasing the eclipse
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
As I have alluded to in past articles, I have wanted to see and photograph the eclipse of 2017 in person and I wanted to do this with my brother, Mike, a physician in Tustin, Calif. He and I began to plan a trip to see the eclipse about two years ago.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.