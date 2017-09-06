Doug the Deer gone but not forgotten
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
The Garden in Siloam Springs is bringing colorful statues of Doug the Deer to town as a way to help fight food insecurity and support the arts.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.