Fall is upon us!

Fall is here; students are back in school; and we are starting another year of library programming with some wonderful new additions and changes. As a part of fall, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has its annual Best of the Best in which people can vote for their favorite venues around Northwest Arkansas. Siloam Springs Library has been nominated in the category "Library." You can vote by texting nwabest to 313-131 and reply with the code HM310 or vote online at nwadg/best through Sept. 8. Please vote! We will let you know the results in the next Library Musings column.

