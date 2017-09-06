Golden Eagles defeat another Top 25 team
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
LEBANON, Tenn. -- Facing its third consecutive halftime deficit in three matches, the No. 18 John Brown University women's soccer team scored four of the game's final five goals and secured its second Top 25 victory of the season by knocking off No. 16 Cumberland (Tenn.) 4-2 on Monday afternoon at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
