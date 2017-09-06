Photo submitted A mega class reunion for Siloam Springs High School classes of 1964 through 1979 will be held on Sept. 16. Pictured are senior class of 1964 officers and sponsors (from left) Mrs. Davis, faculty sponsor; Mr. Rommes, faculty sponsor; Mary Lou McCarter, reporter; Steve Fisher, vice president; Virginia Brown, secretary treasurer; Mr. Peterson, faculty sponsor; Mrs. Roth, faculty sponsor; and Johnny Elrod, president.

Students from the Siloam Springs High School classes of 1964 through 1979 will converge on Camp Siloam (formerly the Baptist Assembly) for their first Mega Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 16.