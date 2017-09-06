Mega 60's and 70's class reunion planned for Sept. 16
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Students from the Siloam Springs High School classes of 1964 through 1979 will converge on Camp Siloam (formerly the Baptist Assembly) for their first Mega Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.