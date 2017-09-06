New cardiologist joins Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Board Certified Non-Invasive Cardiologist, Ashu Dhanjal, M.D., F.A.C.C., has joined the medical staff of Northwest Health.
