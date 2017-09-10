City calls for special election on board position
n Siloam Springs voters will get a chance to elect a director to fill at-large seat 5 in December.
Sunday, September 10, 2017
The city of Siloam Springs is officially on the path to filling the vacant seat 5 on the Board of Directors. On Tuesday, directors voted 5-1 in favor of holding a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the departure of Lucas Roebuck in July.
