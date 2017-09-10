Freshmen defeat Rogers teams
Sunday, September 10, 2017
Siloam Springs' freshman football team scored a pair of second half touchdowns Thursday to pull ahead for good and earn their first win of the season in a 21-15 victory over Rogers Heritage at Panther Stadium.
