Fundraiser planned for The Garden
n The event is set for Oct. 14.
Sunday, September 10, 2017
The Garden Party, planned for 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, will be the third annual fundraiser for The Garden in Siloam Springs.
