JBU volleyball bounces back after first loss
Sunday, September 10, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The John Brown University volleyball team's perfect season came to a close with a 3-2 setback against Peru State (Neb.) on Friday, but the Golden Eagles (8-1) rebounded in the second match of the day in dominating fashion, sweeping past the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, at The Courts in the Evangel (Mo.) Tournament.
