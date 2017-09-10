JBU women defeat Our Lady of the Lake

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University women’s soccer players celebrate Thursday evening after scoring a goal against Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), in a 4-1 JBU win at Alumni Field.

Sophomore Kathryn Huff scored late in the first half and the No. 21 John Brown University women's soccer team unloaded 30 shots in a 4-1 win over Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) on Thursday evening at Alumni Field.