Kansas Comets get first win in more than a year

WYANDOTTE, Okla. -- The Kansas (Okla.) Comets picked up their first win on the football field in more than a year as the Comets rallied from a 12-6 halftime deficit to beat Wyandotte (Okla.) 42-24 on Friday night.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.