Panthers ready to celebrate homecoming week

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs High School homecoming court will be presented at the pep rally assembly, beginning at 12:50 p.m. in the Panther Activity Center on Friday and again at 6:30, before the homecoming game against Van Buren later that evening. Pictured are (front left) Averie Headrick, Brooklyn Buckminster, Cassie Bartlett, Chandler Losh, Keelee Davidson, Alexis Drake, Myah Rossi, Candace Funk, Elise Scarbrough, Bailey Bunch, Anna Grace Baccus, Hunter Hurley, Sydney Bomstad, Lainey Evans, Madison Hall, Jamie Martinez, Cymber Henderson, Ashley Gomez, Bryce Frost, (back left) Jackson Knight, Isaac Knudsen, Jeremy Mote, Braden Smartt, Alejandro Munoz, Jorge Perez, Seth Hufford, Nolan Wallace, Quan Sorrells, Kevin Canales, Tristen Moose, Peyton Norberg, Kameron Greenlee, Ruben Nino, Luke Gumm, Wyatt Washington (not pictured), Jacob Rowe, Jonathan Flamenco and Austin Rodriguez.