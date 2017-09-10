SSHS Boys golf wins at Harrison in tri-match
Sunday, September 10, 2017
HARRISON -- The Siloam Springs boys golfers didn't shoot their best round of the season Tuesday, but the Panthers were good enough to earn their first victory of the season against Harrison and Valley Springs in a tri-match at Harrison Country Club.
