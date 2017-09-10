SSHS wins second straight

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs players, from left, Madison Hall, Kailee Thomason, Shaylon Sharp, Jael Harried and Chloe Price celebrate after scoring a point against Clarksville on Tuesday at the Panther Activity Center.

ALMA -- Siloam Springs' volleyball team didn't buckle under stress when things got tight Thursday night in a 5A/6A District 1 match against Alma at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.