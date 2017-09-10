SSHS wins second straight

n The Lady Panthers swept Alma and Clarksville last week.

By Staff Reports

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Print item

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs players, from left, Madison Hall, Kailee Thomason, Shaylon Sharp, Jael Harried and Chloe Price celebrate after scoring a point against Clarksville on Tuesday at the Panther Activity Center.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs players, from left, Madison Hall, Kailee Thomason, Shaylon Sharp, Jael Harried and Chloe Price celebrate after scoring a point against Clarksville on Tuesday at the Panther Activity Center.

ALMA -- Siloam Springs' volleyball team didn't buckle under stress when things got tight Thursday night in a 5A/6A District 1 match against Alma at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.