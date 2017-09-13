Cane Hill Harvest Festival to feature nine free concerts
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
This year's Cane Hill Harvest Festival, planned for Sept. 16 and 17, is adding nine free outdoor concerts and a painting competition to their lineup of events.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.