Graphic Novelist, 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' and 'Superman' Comic author Gene Luen Yang to Keynote JBU's Writing and Arts Festival
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
John Brown University welcomes award-winning graphic novelist and comic book author Gene Luen Yang to speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Cathedral of the Ozarks.
