Graphic Novelist, 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' and 'Superman' Comic author Gene Luen Yang to Keynote JBU's Writing and Arts Festival

By Staff Reports

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Print item

Photo submitted Graphic Novelist and &#x201c;Avatar: The Last Airbender&#x201d; Comic Author Gene Luen Yang will speak on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Ozarks. The event is open to the public and costs $5, which includes Pure Joy Ice Cream at intermission.
Zoom

Photo submitted Graphic Novelist and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” Comic Author Gene Luen Yang will speak on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Ozarks. The event is open to the public and costs $5, which includes Pure Joy Ice Cream at intermission.

John Brown University welcomes award-winning graphic novelist and comic book author Gene Luen Yang to speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Cathedral of the Ozarks.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.