JBU men upset No. 3 MidAmerica Nazarene
n It was the first victory at JBU for new head coach Brenton Benware.
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
OLATHE, Kan. -- Junior Ryan Williams converted a penalty kick in the 87th minute and the John Brown University men's soccer team not only grabbed its first win of the 2017 season, but made history at the same time, knocking off previously undefeated and third-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) by a 2-1 final on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
