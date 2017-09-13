Photo courtesy of MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) John Brown University junior James Pollard, left, defends MidAmerica Nazarene’s Felipe Abreu during Saturday’s 2-1 JBU victory.

OLATHE, Kan. -- Junior Ryan Williams converted a penalty kick in the 87th minute and the John Brown University men's soccer team not only grabbed its first win of the 2017 season, but made history at the same time, knocking off previously undefeated and third-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) by a 2-1 final on Saturday at Pioneer Field.