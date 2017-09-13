JBU receives $25,000 grant toward construction of Mayfield Hall
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
John Brown University was awarded a $25,000 grant from The Roy and Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust of Texas, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee toward the university's $6 million renovation of Mayfield Residence Hall, the university's historic women's dormitory that has housed more than 10,000 women since its opening in 1964.
