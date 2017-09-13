Reunions and remembrances
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
This Saturday, Sept. 16, the 1964-1979 classes of Siloam Springs High School will meet at Camp Siloam. Some 500 people are expected to attend and I hope even more show up. It should be a grand time for reminiscing and meeting up with folks you haven't seen in years or even decades.
