The 'fast' way to help your heart?
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Cultures all over the world engage in periodic fasting, mostly for religious reasons -- and it appears there may be health benefits as well. In a recent analysis published in Circulation, the American Heart Association (AHA) found evidence to suggest that intermittent fasting may help adults lose weight and lower triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood, at least on the short term.
