Total solar eclipse at Glendo

I enjoyed the articles about the eclipse by Kent Marts and Janelle Jessen, and as of this writing I look forward to reading David Cater's report. I cannot hope to top their reports; nevertheless, I will tell a portion of our story.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.