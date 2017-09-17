Golden Eagles storm back to beat OCU

By JBU Sports Information

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point Friday night against Oklahoma City. The Golden Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit to come back and beat the Stars in JBU&#8217;s first home game of the season at Bill George Arena.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point Friday night against Oklahoma City. The Golden Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit to come back and beat the Stars in JBU’s first home game of the season at Bill George Arena.

Sophomore Bayli Reagan posted a career-high 19 kills and senior Alyssa Arnold passed out a career-best 51 assists as the John Brown University volleyball team ended a 10-match losing skid versus Oklahoma City as the Golden Eagles rallied from an 2-0 hole to defeat the Stars 3-2 (25-27, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-13) on Friday evening inside the Bill George Arena.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.