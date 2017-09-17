Golden Eagles storm back to beat OCU

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point Friday night against Oklahoma City. The Golden Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit to come back and beat the Stars in JBU’s first home game of the season at Bill George Arena.

Sophomore Bayli Reagan posted a career-high 19 kills and senior Alyssa Arnold passed out a career-best 51 assists as the John Brown University volleyball team ended a 10-match losing skid versus Oklahoma City as the Golden Eagles rallied from an 2-0 hole to defeat the Stars 3-2 (25-27, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-13) on Friday evening inside the Bill George Arena.