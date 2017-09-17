JBU men score five second-half goals

Photo courtesy of John Brown University John Brown University junior Kelvin Omondi unleases a shot for one of his two goals scored Tuesday in the Golden Eagles’ 5-0 win against Central Baptist at Alumni Field.

The John Brown University men's soccer team battled through a scoreless first half and scored five goals in the second half, using a goal and assist from both Conner Haney and Ryan Williams to defeat Central Baptist College, 5-0, last Tuesday evening at Alumni Field.