JBU men score five second-half goals
n The Golden Eagles defeated Central Baptist on Tuesday.
Sunday, September 17, 2017
The John Brown University men's soccer team battled through a scoreless first half and scored five goals in the second half, using a goal and assist from both Conner Haney and Ryan Williams to defeat Central Baptist College, 5-0, last Tuesday evening at Alumni Field.
