SSHS boys golf earns second win
Sunday, September 17, 2017
ALMA -- Siloam Springs' boys golf team had one of its better matches of the season, and as a result the Panthers earned their second win with a 341-387 victory over Alma in an 18-hole match Thursday at Eagle Crest Golf Course.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.