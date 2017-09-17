SSHS scores above state average on ACT

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs Schools announced the teachers of the year at Thursday’s school board meeting. Pictured, from left to right, are Tara Harris, Intermediate School teacher of the year; Natalie Hutto, Southside Elementary School teacher of the year; Lori Boyd, Middle School teacher of the year; Chelsea Chandler, Allen Elementary School teacher of the year; Loretta Radeke, High School teacher of the year; Trashell Snow, Main Street Academy teacher of the year; and Kourtnee Holland, Northside Elementary School teacher of the year.