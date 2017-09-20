Bright Futures provides backpacks, haircuts for back to school
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Bright Futures Siloam Springs gave away more than 500 backpacks with supplies to students in need and provided 40 free back-to-school haircuts at the Backpack Bonanza on Aug. 12, program director Sarah Jones reported at Thursday's school board meeting.
