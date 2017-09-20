Golden Eagles compete in first meet of year
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Junior Jacob Benjamin turned in a team-leading performance with a time of 27 minutes, 6.2 seconds and the John Brown University men's cross country team finished 11th at the Missouri Southern State Stampede on Saturday morning.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.