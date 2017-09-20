Greenwood edges Lady Panthers for "The Cup"

n Standouts Sydnie Gamble and Brinkley Beever each shot 33 on the day.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Print item

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Brinkley Beever, left, sinks a 10-foot putt on hole No. 2 as Greenwood&#8217;s Sydnie Gamble looks on during Monday&#8217;s match at Siloam Springs Country Club. Beever and Gamble both shot 33 in the match, but the Lady Bulldogs edged the Lady Panthers 122-126 in a matchup of top Class 6A girls teams.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Brinkley Beever, left, sinks a 10-foot putt on hole No. 2 as Greenwood’s Sydnie Gamble looks on during Monday’s match at Siloam Springs Country Club. Beever and Gamble both shot 33 in the match, but the Lady Bulldogs edged the Lady Panthers 122-126 in a matchup of top Class 6A girls teams.

Two of the top Class 6A girls golf teams -- and two of the best individual golfers in the state -- went head to head Monday with "The Cup" on the line.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.