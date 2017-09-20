Greenwood edges Lady Panthers for "The Cup"

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Brinkley Beever, left, sinks a 10-foot putt on hole No. 2 as Greenwood’s Sydnie Gamble looks on during Monday’s match at Siloam Springs Country Club. Beever and Gamble both shot 33 in the match, but the Lady Bulldogs edged the Lady Panthers 122-126 in a matchup of top Class 6A girls teams.

Two of the top Class 6A girls golf teams -- and two of the best individual golfers in the state -- went head to head Monday with "The Cup" on the line.