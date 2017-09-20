Junior high boys 10th at Panther XC Classic, girls take sixth

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Levi Fox was one of the Panthers’ top runners in the junior high large schools division of the Panther Cross Country Classic on Saturday at the Simmons Course.

The Siloam Springs junior high boys cross country team finished 10th overall in the large school (5A-7A) junior high boys division of the Panther Cross Country Classic on Saturday on the grounds of Simmons Foods.