Lady Panthers listen to coach, start talking
n Siloam Springs defeated Farmington 3-1 in 5A/6A District 1 volleyball action Monday.
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Siloam Springs got its communication problems fixed Monday night, and the Lady Panthers were able to finish off Farmington for a 3-1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17) victory in 5A/6A District 1 volleyball action at Panther Activity Center.
