Lady Panthers listen to coach, start talking

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Allie Bowman goes up for a hit against Farmington as teammates, from left, Ellie Lampton and Chloe Price look on Monday inside Panther Activity Center. Bowman had nine kills as the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Cardinals 3-1 in a 5A/6A District 1 volleyball match.

Siloam Springs got its communication problems fixed Monday night, and the Lady Panthers were able to finish off Farmington for a 3-1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17) victory in 5A/6A District 1 volleyball action at Panther Activity Center.