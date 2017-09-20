Panthers can't let down against winless Yellowjackets

n Siloam Springs is looking for its second win Friday at Sheridan.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Kaiden Thrailkill rushed for 132 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns and caught two screen passes for 71 yards and a score in the Panthers&#8217; 35-21 victory over Van Buren last Friday. Thrailkill leads the Panthers in rushing with 67 carries for 335 yards as Siloam Springs visits Sheridan on Friday.
Siloam Springs' football team hits the road Friday for its second longest road trip of the season when the Panthers travel to Sheridan to open 6A-West Conference play.

