Panthers can't let down against winless Yellowjackets
n Siloam Springs is looking for its second win Friday at Sheridan.
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Siloam Springs' football team hits the road Friday for its second longest road trip of the season when the Panthers travel to Sheridan to open 6A-West Conference play.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.