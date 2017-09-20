Panthers can't let down against winless Yellowjackets

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Kaiden Thrailkill rushed for 132 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns and caught two screen passes for 71 yards and a score in the Panthers’ 35-21 victory over Van Buren last Friday. Thrailkill leads the Panthers in rushing with 67 carries for 335 yards as Siloam Springs visits Sheridan on Friday.