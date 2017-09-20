Roast and toasts ahead for Aggie
Texas A&M; alum Randy Torres will be the recepient of this year’s Outstanding Civic Leadership Award
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
On Thursday night, the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and guests will get together for a night to honor and laugh with Randy Torres, who was named the recipient of the chamber's Outstanding Civic Leadership Award.
